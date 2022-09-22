‘GOP Really Needs to Get Its Act Together’: Fox Business Correspondent Calls Out Republican Tactics on Abortion

The “GOP really needs to get its act together” on the issue of abortion, said Fox Business correspondent Jackie DeAngelis.

The comment came during a Thursday discussion on Fox News’ Outnumbered about Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams calling Georgia’s abortion law, which restricts abortion once there’s a fetal heartbeat, “manufactured.”

“There is no such thing as a heartbeat at six weeks,” she said on Tuesday. “It is a manufactured sound designed to convince people that men have the right to take control of a woman’s body.”

DeAngelis said that the GOP needs to come to a consensus on abortion that reflects where most Americans stand on the issue:

I think this is a really important issue on a state level especially as we’re heading into all of these elections now that states are deciding. And the GOP really needs to get its act together when it comes to this, to listen to what the majority of American people want, what they think is reasonable, which is possibly having an abortion up to 12 weeks. You know, six weeks may be very restrictive. And if they take that approach, what’s going to happen is people like Stacey Abrams are going to get a platform to make ridiculous arguments like this and you’re going to have people on the Left supporting her, not even realizing that it’s not based in fact. So what the GOP needs to do is take this issue off the table by being reasonable about it so we can focus on other things, the economy, crime, education, the border, all of the things that our plaguing this country and states right now.

DeAngelis cited an AP-NORC poll that showed that 61 percent of Americans saying that abortion should be legal up until the end of the first trimester, which is after three months.

