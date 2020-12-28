Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) went after President Donald Trump’s recent “erratic” behavior while on Monday’s Andrea Mitchel Reports, bashing him for his wavering stance on the Covid-19 relief bill.

MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell noted that Kinzinger condemned Trump’s “nonsensical reasons” for initially blocking the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) — adding that the president may have been watching his CNN interview, as he finally signed the bill on Sunday night.

“His behavior has certainly been not just unprecedented and norm-breaking but erratic,” she added.

“It’s definitely been erratic at the end here. I think he’s more focused on grievances than finishing out strong,” The NDAA, veto of that makes no sense, but hopefully, we override that. Section 230, if you have a real issue with Section 230, that’s fine but the defense bill isn’t the place to deal with it. That’s through the Energy and Commerce Committee and others. We have 20-some days left, we have to do what’s right and the bottom line is we need to stand up for people hurting during Covid and I think Congress will do that today.”

Mitchell then questioned if Trump’s recent behavior, especially his handling of government funding negotiations, has been difficult on Republican leaders.

“Well I think it’s been difficult,” Kinzinger admitted. “Having to speak out is obviously not something you always want to do, but I made a commitment since I got into Congress, I always to do what’s … dealing with having to come back for a veto override on a really good defense bill, dealing with this throughout Covid, but you know, again, bottom line, most people get into politics to do the right thing. That includes me. We’ll get through it and move on. This country is stronger than anybody’s personality and it’s got a constitution with great guardrails.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

