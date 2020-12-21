Congressman Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) slammed former White House National Security Adviser Michael Flynn over his apparent attempts to encourage President Donald Trump into declaring martial law to undo his 2020 election defeat.

Flynn and his former lawyer/fellow conspiracy theorist, Sidney Powell, both met with Trump over the weekend, and multiple reports of their conversations indicate they urged Trump to try declaring martial law. CNN’s Erica Hill asked Kinzinger about this on New Day, and he straight-up ripped Flynn’s idea by saying “I think it’s nuts.”

“You would have, in essence, the federal military come in and say ‘we’re taking over to re-run an election because this one wasn’t to our liking,'” Kinzinger said. “Beyond the insanity of ‘the election was completely stolen, we can’t prove it, we just know it,’ the idea of sending the military in to re-run it would be a massive red line and I’m certain the president won’t do it, but I think it’s certainly worth talking about because people around him are advocating for it.”

Kinzinger went on by predicting that the lead-up to Joe Biden’s inauguration will be a “wild ride” with all of the election conspiracy theories that keep getting passed around. As he lamented the impact of rampant misinformation, Kinzinger also tore into “some not-serious people in Congress that have convinced their base for retweets and money that we can, as members of Congress, go out and determine that we want Trump to be the president again in 2020.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]