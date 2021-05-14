GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger NUKES His Own Party on The View for Capitol Riot Denialism, Conspiracies: Like Something Out of ‘North Korea’

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) went after his own party while on The View, slamming them for denying the severity of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The lawmaker first went after his colleagues for voting to remove Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) as chair of the conference, predicting that by attempting to silence Cheney, “they’ve actually given her a massive platform.”

“Now she’s basically out there independently saying what needs to be said, finding whatever media outlet she wants to go on, and I think telling the truth,” he said. “I think they actually created their worst enemy in creating her — in deplatforming her.”

Kinzinger went on to note that the American people look to their representatives for honesty and for answers, adding, “When we just kind of go back to the past and go with a loser president that lost and lost the House for us and lost the Senate, that’s not providing people any kind of a path to the future.”

When asked by Meghan McCain if the GOP is going to “try and bloodlet” Donald Trump’s critics, the lawmaker clarified that while he may lose his seat in the next election cycle, he is not preoccupied with his future, as he is fighting for the nation.

“I know John McCain the same, made a commitment that we’re doing this for the country and we’re doing this for the right reason,” he added, noting that “personal cost” should not play into a politician’s decision making process.

He went on to address recent comments from his fellow Republicans about the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, which Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) claimed “was not an insurrection.”

“When I saw my colleagues speak, it feels like it’s in the 1984 novel or something you see out of North Korea,” he said, adding, I was there on January 6th. This was a real insurrection.”

He said that those who stormed the Capitol were “doing Trump’s bidding at the behest of Trump” even before Jan. 6, as the former president was pushing election lies.

The lawmaker revealed that he has become close friends with DC Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone, who was attacked while defending the Capitol, adding that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is “ignoring him.”

“The party that claims they support law enforcement is ignoring him,” Kinzinger said. “He’s asked Kevin McCarthy to talk to him and show him his body cam video. Kevin has yet to respond to that. Why? What are you afraid of? January 6th was real, and as a party, we have to take ownership of that, recognize what led to that, so that we don’t do that again. This isn’t ten years ago. this was four months ago, so the idea of, oh let’s move on, I agree let’s move on after we take a full accounting of how we got here and how never to get to this position again.”

Watch above, via ABC.

