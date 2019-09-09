Illinois congressman and Air Force veteran Adam Kinzinger (R) slammed President Donald Trump for entertaining the idea of hosting the Taliban at Camp David for peace talks.

Shortly after Trump announced that he was canceling meetings with the Taliban and the government of Afghanistan, Kinzinger became one of the first Republicans to object to the idea of inviting terrorists to Camp David.

Never should leaders of a terrorist organization that hasn’t renounced 9/11 and continues in evil be allowed in our great country. NEVER. Full stop. https://t.co/pagnRFuFtc — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) September 8, 2019

Kinzinger followed up by speaking to CNN’s Ana Cabrera on Sunday, saying it was incredulous that Taliban leaders might’ve been invited to America just days from the anniversary of 9/11.

“Camp David has been a place of such wonderful things that have happened in the past.Negotiations between nation states can happen there, but a terrorist organization that doesn’t recognize nation states, that kills innocent women and children, that denies women the right to really even be in the same room as their husbands is just a minor part of the terrible things that they do. To have them at Camp David is totally unacceptable.”

Kinzinger concluded that “the president did the right thing by walking away. I’m very concerned, though, that we were really close to having Taliban leaders there.”

Watch above, via CNN.

