GOP Rep. Admits House Hearing on NYC Crime Could Be Seen as Revenge for Trump’s Indictment

NewsNation host Dan Abrams went head-to-head with Republican Rep. Tom Tiffany (WI), who was forced to concede that people could have seen the House Judiciary Committee’s latest hearing as a token of political vengeance toward Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Tiffany joined the Mediaite founder on Monday night to talk about the committee’s hearing in New York City to discuss the Big Apple’s violent crime rates. Abrams set the conversation up by noting that much of the hearing seemed to be weaponized by Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) in order to assail Bragg’s record after his indictment of former President Donald Trump.

When asked if he agreed that the hearing was a response to Bragg’s Trump indictment, Tiffany initially rejected that premise by referring to the witnesses who spoke about how violent crime impacted them. Tiffany also insisted it was about holding Bragg accountable, so Abrams said “so to be clear, this hearing would have been held today in New York city if the former president had not been indicted by Alvin Bragg?”

Tiffany refused to answer the question directly, so Abrams once again asked him if this was always the Judiciary Committee’s intention.

“You’d have to talk to Chairman Jordan about that,” Tiffany answered. He then proposed that the committee should visit Milwaukee and other areas around the country with “soft-on-crime prosecutors that are jeopardizing people’s lives.”

The conversation continued with Abrams further interrogating Tiffany on the committee’s “nakedly political” move, given the obvious timing after Trump’s indictment.

“You can’t not expect that people are going to say two weeks after you leave the Capitol, and you decide to go hold a hearing in Manhattan two weeks after Donald Trump’s been indicted. The questions are obvious, right?” Abrams asked.

Tiffany’s answer:

So, fair enough. They can make that. But remember another point that [the Democrats] were trying to make. They were saying ‘Oh, hey! All you red states, you’ve got a crime problem too.’ What’s the common denominator? It’s the big cities that have woke prosecutors. It is time that these woke, progressive prosecutors are called out. That’s what we did today.

Watch above via NewsNation.

