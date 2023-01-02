GOP Rep. Bob Good Vows to Fox & Friends That ‘Swamp Cartel’ Leader Kevin McCarthy’s Speaker Bid is Toast

Rep. Bob Good appeared on Fox & Friends Monday morning to reiterate why he is opposed to Kevin McCarthy’s bid for Speaker of the House.

With less than 24 hours left to the vote on the next House Speakership — which switches to a narrow Republican control following the midterms — McCarthy finds himself in a precarious place as he aims for the second in line to the presidency. There are five “Never Kevin” members of the Republican caucus, of which Rep. Good considers himself, and he explained to Griff Jenkins why he opposes McCarthy’s bid, saying:

There is nothing that indicates to me that he is going to change his pattern since he has been in leadership, where he is part of the swamp cartel. He is the reason on the Republican side why we pass massive omnibus spending bills that just got rammed down our throats by Republicans in the Senate. He was Bart of that in leadership. Since he has been in leadership for the past eight years, there is nothing about Kevin Mccarthy that indicates he will bring the change that’s needed to Washington or that’s needed inCongress, or he will bring the fight against Biden, Schumer’s agenda and represent the interest of the voters who sent us to Washington to bring us real change.

Jenkins eventually pushed back after his guest teased another speaker candidate saying “Let me stop you there? Who is that name? Here we are in the 11th hour. There are no names. Give me a name. It’s not Andy Biggs.”

Good then predicted that the name would be revealed during a second ballot after the first ballot for McCarthy failed. Jenkins notably asked about Rep. Steve Scalise, who has been rumored to be a backup option for the Speakership if Kevin McCarthy fails to rally the votes.

Watch above via Fox News.

