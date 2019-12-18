Republican Congressman and House Intelligence Committee member Chris Stewart (UT) condemned the vote to impeach President Donald Trump by warning Democrats that “every president in our future will be impeached” if they continue with the effort.

In his statement before the House of Representatives ahead of the impeachment vote, Stewart dismissed the offense Democrats take to Trump’s conduct while saying that the impeachment hearing “has nothing to do with the Ukraine.”

“It has nothing to do with the abuse of power or obstruction of Congress,” he continued. “This is about one thing and one thing only. They hate this president. They hate those of us who voted for him. They think we’re stupid. They think we made a mistake. They think Hillary Clinton should be the president and they want to fix this.”

Stewart went on by accusing Democrats of being insincere with their claims of solemnity about impeaching the president. “Oh, the chaos. Oh, the sadness,” Stewart mocked, saying “this is something you are gleeful about and you’ve been trying to do it for three years.”

Stewart finished by saying “if this impeachment is successful, the next president – I promise you – is going to be impeached, and the next president after that. If you set this bar as being impeachable, every president in our future will be impeached. It erodes our republic in ways our founding fathers recognized, they got it right. High crimes and misdemeanors. Other than that, settle it at the ballot box.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

