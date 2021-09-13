GOP Rep. McCaul Blasts Biden Admin for Afghanistan ‘Betrayal’ in Blinken Hearing: ‘Unmitigated Disaster of Epic Proportions’

The House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on Afghanistan kicked off Monday afternoon with Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Committee chairman Gregory Meeks defended President Joe Biden’s withdrawal but said the administration should have done some things differently.

“However, it is important to separate fair criticism from criticism that isn’t made in good faith and divorced from the realities on the ground in Afghanistan,” he added, knocking the deal the Trump administration made with the Taliban in 2020.

Republican Ranking Member Michael McCaul opened his remarks excoriating the Biden administration for what he called an “unmitigated disaster of epic proportions.”

“I never thought, in my lifetime, that I would see an unconditional surrender to the Taliban,” he said, bringing up the frantic requests for evacuations and the attack that killed 13 U.S. service members.

“The freedoms our troops helped secure for Afghan women and girls have been stripped away in a matter of weeks,” McCaul continued. “This, in my judgment, is not only disgraceful, it also dishonors the men and women who served our nation so bravely. Mr. Secretary, the American people don’t like to lose, especially not to the terrorists. But that is exactly what has happened. This has emboldened the Taliban and our adversaries.”

He told Blinken that the administration broke its promise to leave no one behind before withdrawing all forces.

You can watch both opening remarks above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com