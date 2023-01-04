GOP Rep On Fox Bitterly Complains Democrats ‘Cackling’ at Speaker Chaos Just Like China, Russia, North Korea, Iran

The Democrats are laughing at the Republican chaos over who will be the next Speaker of the House, and are joined in mocking democracy itself by the Chinese Communist Party, the Russians, the Iranians, and North Korea, according to Republican Rep. Michael Waltz, who complained to Fox Business anchor Stuart Varney on Wednesday that the GOP risks becoming a “laughingstock” if this continues.

Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas was among those who bashed the House GOP members who have tanked Rep. Kevin McCarthy‘s bid for the speakership on the first, second, and third vote.

Waltz, a McCarthy supporter, told Varney he wouldn’t go quite as far as Crenshaw in bashing those members, but did say that “we can’t have a situation where 20 members hold 202 members hostage and our agenda hostage.”

“We were elected, as well,” he said. “This is turning into a blackmail situation.”

He complained about “personal agendas” and “personal vendettas” — complaints which Rep. Lauren Boebert lashed out about on Tuesday — but as far as Crenshaw calling the “holdouts” this week “enemies” and “narcissists,” Waltz said that some of them are his friends, so he wouldn’t go there.

“But, to Dan’s point, you should be in the room, Stu. The Democrats are laughing,” he said. “They’re cackling.”

Democrats and the media have joined together in laughing at Republicans over the democratic process this week, complete with making shows of mockery.

“And the thing that makes me so frustrated as a veteran is, it’s not just the Democrats laughing,” said Waltz. “It’s the Biden administration. It’s the Chinese Communist Party, the Russians, the North Koreans, the Iranians who are pointing to democracy and calling it dysfunctional, saying, you better side with us and not this form of government.”

“That to me is just galling,” he said.

He agreed with Varney’s assessment that it will be a disaster if there’s no Speaker by the end of the day, saying if that happens, it “turns the party into a laughingstock.”

