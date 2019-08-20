Congressman Mark Green (R-TN) has determined that Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) must “obviously hate Jews more than she likes her grandmother,” given all the commotion surrounding the congresswoman’s ban from Israel.

Tlaib and President Donald Trump continue to fight over the congresswoman’s ban, a plethora of discussion continues to gravitate around how Tlaib was granted admittance to the country in order to see her grandmother, but she rejected the offer citing Israel’s “oppressive” treatment of Palestinians. As Green spoke to Fox News about this, Harris Faulkner asked him what he thought about Democrats saying Israel should be punished in some way for their ban.

Green’s response:

“That’s absolutely ridiculous. Pretty much everything [Tlaib and Ilhan Omar] said in their press conference was an absolute lie…She hasn’t visited her grandmother for 13 years prior to this. If she really wanted to go see her grandmother, she would have gone. Then when Israel gave her the choice, give her the opportunity and said, “Look, if you don’t get over there and insight stuff while you are in those territories, you can go.” And she said no. Obviously she hates Jews more than she likes her grandmother. Obviously.”

Green’s remarks drew a gasp of “oh my goodness” from Faulkner, who declined to push back on the personal attack and promptly moved on.

Watch above, via Fox News.

