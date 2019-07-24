comScore

GOP Rep. Presses Mueller for ‘Relying a Lot on Media’: How Much Did You Cite NYT? WaPo? Fox News?

By Josh FeldmanJul 24th, 2019, 11:33 am

Congresswoman Debbie Lesko questioned Robert Mueller this morning on his report’s citation of various different news sources.

“Mr. Mueller, rather than purely relying on the evidence provided by witnesses and documents, I think you relied a lot on media. I’d like to know how many times you cited the Washington Post in your report,” she said.

Mueller didn’t know the exact number. Lesko said it was about 60 times.

She then asked, “How many times did you cite the New York Times?”

Again, Mueller didn’t have the exact number, and the congresswoman said, “I counted about 75 times.”

Finally, she asked, “How many times did you cite Fox News?”

Mueller said, “As with the other two, I have no idea.”

“About 25 times,” Lesko said. “I’ve got to say, it looks like Volume II is mostly regurgitated press stories. Honestly, there’s almost nothing in Volume II that I couldn’t already hear or know simply by having a $50 cable news subscription.”

Mueller did not respond, but Wall Street Journal reporter Rebecca Ballhaus provided some context:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: josh@mediaite.com Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

