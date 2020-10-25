comScore
GOP Rep. Riggleman: ‘Ridiculous’ That Any Republican Would Appeal to QAnon Conspiracy Theorists

By Josh FeldmanOct 25th, 2020, 5:00 pm

Republican Congressman Denver Riggleman has expressed concern about Republicans embracing QAnon conspiracy theorists and the like, and recently co-sponsored a resolution condemning QAnon.

Chuck Todd spoke with Riggleman on Meet the Press and brought up Marjorie Taylor Greene getting national Republican support.

“What message does that send to the party as a whole that they did that?” Todd asked.

“So I might as well just piss everybody off, Chuck,” Riggleman said. “So I think if we’re doing this, if we’re looking at the spread of misinformation as part of something just to pander to a certain subset of voters, I think we’ve lost our way.”

While he agrees with President Donald Trump on policy, he’s alarmed by the embrace of people who share an “anti-Semitic conspiracy theory that believes there’s some kind of pedophilic cabal on the Democratic side of the House.”

“Like I said before, I mean, these are people that believe Lord of the Rings is a documentary, and the fact that we’re trying to appeal to them is just ridiculous to me.”

