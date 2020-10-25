Republican Congressman Denver Riggleman has expressed concern about Republicans embracing QAnon conspiracy theorists and the like, and recently co-sponsored a resolution condemning QAnon.

Chuck Todd spoke with Riggleman on Meet the Press and brought up Marjorie Taylor Greene getting national Republican support.

WATCH: @RepRiggleman (R-Va.) says the fact that the Republican Party is trying to appeal to QAnon supporters is "ridiculous." Rep. Riggleman: "I scratch my head, as a former intelligence officer, Chuck. … These are people that believe “Lord of the Rings” is a documentary." pic.twitter.com/z88N8TOmgz — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) October 25, 2020

“What message does that send to the party as a whole that they did that?” Todd asked.

“So I might as well just piss everybody off, Chuck,” Riggleman said. “So I think if we’re doing this, if we’re looking at the spread of misinformation as part of something just to pander to a certain subset of voters, I think we’ve lost our way.”

While he agrees with President Donald Trump on policy, he’s alarmed by the embrace of people who share an “anti-Semitic conspiracy theory that believes there’s some kind of pedophilic cabal on the Democratic side of the House.”

“Like I said before, I mean, these are people that believe Lord of the Rings is a documentary, and the fact that we’re trying to appeal to them is just ridiculous to me.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]