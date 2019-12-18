Congressman Barry Loudermilk (R- GA) decried impeachment today by arguing that the Democrats are treating President Donald Trump worse than Pontius Pilate treated Jesus Christ.

Loudermilk objected both to the articles of impeachment and the process, saying, “Our founders knew a government without constraints could accuse anyone of any crime at any time even without compelling evidence.”

And then he went on invoke Jesus:

“The Constitution also guarantees that the accused can call witnesses to testify on their behalf. But the Republicans and the president continually were denied that right throughout this process. The Sixth Amendment guarantees the right of the defendant to face their accuser, but not only have the Democrats prohibited Republicans and the president from questioning the so-called whistleblower, his identity has been kept secret. Before you take this historic vote today, one week before Christmas, I want you to keep this in mind: when Jesus was falsely accused of treason, Pontius Pilate gave Jesus the opportunity to face his accusers. During that sham tria, Pontius Pilate afforded more rights to Jesus than the Democrats afforded this president and this process.”

After he finished, House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler shot back, “The president was given the opportunity to come and testify before the Judiciary Committee, to send his counsel, to question witnesses. He declined to do so.”

You can watch Loudermilk’s remarks above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]