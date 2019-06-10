House Judiciary Committee ranking member Doug Collins (R- GA) confronted two of the witnesses at today’s big Mueller report hearing, including John Dean and former U.S. attorney Barbara McQuade.

Collins brought up a tweet McQuade––currently an NBC News/MSNBC legal analyst––sent a few months ago saying, “Hey, Mueller, look over here. @Maddow has found the collusion. Follow the sanctions. If this whole cable news show thing doesn’t work out for you, Rachel, you have a real future in the FBI.”

Hey, Mueller, look over here. @Maddow has found the collusion. Follow the sanctions. If this whole cable news show thing doesn’t work out for you, Rachel, you have a real future in the FBI. https://t.co/fC1CbuKGB6 — Barb McQuade (@BarbMcQuade) December 1, 2018

Collins then asked, “Yes or no, do you or Rachel Maddow have evidence of collusion that the special counsel didn’t have?”

McQuade noted how Mueller himself didn’t use the term “collusion” in his report, saying, “Ultimately after reading his report what he says is I wasn’t able to establish the crime of conspiracy. But he did document numerous contacts between Russia and the Trump campaign.”

“In fact, right at the very beginning of the report, at page one…”, she started. Collins jumped in and said there are still Democrats saying they’ve seen “collusion in plain sight.”

He again said, “You don’t have any more information or evidence than what we have here.”

“Is that a question? May I answer?” she asked.

Before he moved on she added, “Refer to page one of the report.”

You can watch above, via C-SPAN.

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com