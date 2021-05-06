Congressman Kevin Brady (R-TX) mostly shied away when asked about the mounting effort by his fellow Republicans to push Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) out of her House leadership roles.

Brady gave an interview on Thursday to Fox News’ John Roberts, who asked about the GOP’s upcoming vote to oust Cheney because of her criticisms for former President Donald Trump. Roberts specifically asked Brady for his thoughts about the current push to have Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY) replace Cheney in her leadership positions.

“I don’t know what the outcome of this will be,” Brady answered. “I know Liz Cheney is a fierce conservative and we worked with her on tax cuts, pro-life issues, pro-military issues. She has a great deal of respect and people respect her vote of conscience. But she’s a fierce critic of President Trump. Now the question is, will this be a distraction as we are unified in stopping this socialist agenda and taking back the House.”

Roberts followed up by noting that Cheney and Trump are feuding over the meaning of “the big lie” and the former president’s baseless claim that the election was “stolen.”

The president has been pushing this false claim even after it fueled his supporters into violently invading the U.S. Capitol. Roberts asked Brady “Between the two of them [Cheney and Trump], who is right?”

“I’ll leave that dispute to them,” Brady answered. This got a laugh from Roberts while Brady concluded the interview by deflecting in order to slam President Joe Biden over his tax agenda.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]