GOP Rep. Zings Adam Schiff: ‘The Jussie Smollett of Congress’

Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC) appeared on Fox Business Network’s The Evening Edit with Elizabeth MacDonald on Thursday and took a shot at Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA).

Bishop compared Schiff to Jussie Smollett, who on Thursday was found guilty after staging a fake hate crime against himself and lying to police. Smollett also lied repeatedly to the media about the hoax.

Schiff has been Donald Trump’s most visible critic in Congress, thanks in no small part to his eleventy billion appearances on cable news over the last five years or so. The congressman famously touted the infamous Steele dossier, which purported to contain raw, unverified intelligence – some of it salacious and gross – about Trump.

“Democrat Adam Schiff saying that even though there are many discredited claims in the debunked Steele dossier, that the [Department of Justice Inspector General] and multiple experts have said this is totally false, he’s still thinking parts of it are trust trustworthy and going after Trump,” said MacDonald.

She played a clip of Schiff on CNN from Wednesday, in which Wolf Blitzer pointed out that many of the allegations in the dossier had been discredited.

“Do you worry, Congressman, that your credibility, other Democrats’ credibility could be hurt by that?” asked Blitzer.

Schiff replied, “No.” He stated that the Steele dossier played a “very limited role” in shaping the investigations into Trump.

“It doesn’t change Donald Trump’s corrupt behavior in 2016.”

“Well, Adam Schiff is misleading again,” said MacDonald. “The Steele dossier did not play a limited role. The DOJ inspector general noted the FBI used the Steele dossier as a basis to get FISA wiretaps – meant for terrorists – to go after the Trump campaign. There goes Adam Schiff misleading again.”

She asked Bishop for his response. It was terse.

“Adam Schiff is the Jussie Smollett of Congress,” Bishop said. “He just hasn’t had his trial yet.”

Watch above via the Fox Business Network.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com