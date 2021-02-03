Senator Marsha Blackburn (R- TN) repeatedly dodged on Wednesday when questioned on Fox News about two big questions Republicans are facing in the House of Representatives.

Right now House Republicans are dealing with very different controversies surrounding Liz Cheney and Marjorie Taylor Greene — the former because of her vote to impeach Donald Trump and growing Republican calls to remove her from leadership, the latter because of conspiracy theories and incendiary statements she has posted about online in the last few years.

John Roberts brought up the Wall Street Journal editorial board saying rather directly, “If the House GOP punishes Ms. Cheney while saying nothing about Ms. Greene, it will deserve a longer time in the wilderness.”

Roberts said this “does raise significant issues for the Republican party” about what the future of the GOP will be.

Blackburn declined to weigh in, recalling when she was a House member and remarking, “I know how frustrated it would make me when senators would weigh in on things that we were doing or debating over in the House chamber.”

She went on to talk up the future of her party and suggested changing “Grand Old Party” to “Great Opportunity Party.”

Roberts went back to his question to note that Mitch McConnell did issue a statement in defense of Cheney, and asked Blackburn again about it.

“I’m going to leave all of these issues of the day to the House leadership,” Blackburn said.

Sandra Smith followed up asking about Greene, noting how Karl Rove said on Fox Tuesday night she’s a problem for the GOP.

Blackburn dodged again and said, “I’m going to leave all of this about the House to the House.”

“You don’t have a stand either way?” Smith asked again.

Blackburn continued to dodge, and Smith finally just asked her, “You’re a sitting U.S. Senator. You should probably have a thought on it.”

“Sandra, I’m going to leave all this to the House,” Blackburn said, dodging one more time before they moved on.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

