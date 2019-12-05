A prominent GOP senator believes President Donald Trump’s impeachment is a fait accompli.

During an appearance on Your World with Neil Cavuto, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) conceded that the president is all but certain to be impeached by the House of Representatives.

“[House Speaker Nancy Pelosi] must be confident that the votes are therefore impeachment in the House,” Cavuto said to Grassley Thursday. “Do you think that’s a foregone conclusion?

“I believe so,” Grassley said, agreeing. “Especially her as Speaker. But at least they have to have 218 votes. They’ll all be Democrat votes, I think. They could lose a few and a few more than they had on the initial vote. Her base is so strongly condemning the president that they don’t need an excuse to impeach under the Constitution of treason, and bribery, and high crimes and all that sort of stuff. They just need to have a good reason.”

Grassley also was asked by Cavuto if he thought Trump himself would testify in a Senate trial, as some have speculated.

“No, I don’t think so,” Grassley said. “I would advise the president not to. And the president couldn’t be forced to come and testify.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]