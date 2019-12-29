Republican Sen. James Lankford chided President Donald Trump’s conduct, saying he believes no one considers the president to be a “role model” for young people.

The Oklahoma senator was speaking on CBS’ Face the Nation with Democratic Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware.

“During the Clinton impeachment, we often heard from Republicans the criticism and the call for an American president to be a moral leader, an we heard about moral failings. These days you will quietly hear criticism of the president from Republicans, but you don’t hear that loud criticism in the way we did 20 years ago,” Margaret Brennan noted.

“I think there’s still this ongoing conversation about policy and about responsible leadership and about role models,” Lankford said. “I don’t think that President Trump as a person is a role model for a lot of youth. That’s me personally. I don’t like the way that he tweets, some of the things that he says. His word choices at times are not my word choices. He comes across with more New York City swagger than I do from the Midwest. That’s definitely not the way that I’m raising my kids.”

Lankford went on to say he had a lot of policy agreements with Trump, especially in the areas of “religious liberty.”

“Has that been hard for you as a person who talks about living your faith, is it hard for you?” Brennan asked.

“It’s not hard for me to live that out because my first responsibility is for myself and my family,” Lankford responded.

