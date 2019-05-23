GOP Sen. Kennedy Hits Both Parties For Latest DC Standoff: Everyone Needs to Just ‘Take Their Meds’

Between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi‘s remark that President Donald Trump has perpetrated a cover up, and the commander-in-chief’s indignant response hours later in the Rose Garden, the sniping between leaders of both parties has ratcheted up in the past 36 hours. One prominent senator is calling out both sides for the latest gridlock, and calling for a deescalation of tensions.

Appearing on CNN Thursday afternoon, Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) said that it is up to his Capitol Hill colleagues to work together despite Trump’s threat not to work with Democrats until oversight investigations conclude.

“I said yesterday, I went to the floor of the Senate — and some of my colleagues are a little miffed at me, but I spoke the truth,” Kennedy said. “We don’t have to wait in Congress for the president’s permission to legislate.”

He added, “We need to be senators. We need to debate and decide, not stall and re-stall.”

The Louisiana senator went on to call out the two parties for increasingly hostile rhetoric.

“Both sides seem to be a little too close,” Ken “And it’s gotten a little too personal. And everybody needs to just calm down, take their meds and try to work it out.”

