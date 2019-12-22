Senator Ron Johnson (R-MN) tore into Democrats and the political media in order to dodge a question on whether President Donald Trump is doing enough to stop Russia from interfering in America’s elections again.

During an interview with ABC’s Martha Raddatz, Johnson defended Trump from the Ukraine scandal by insisting that Trump was “very consistent” in dealing with the country’s corruption. Raddatz brought up new emails showing how the White House halted military aid to Ukraine just hours after Trump’s infamous call with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, but Johnson dismissed those by saying “the new emails don’t shed any new light” on the matter.

Raddatz shifted gears by invoking the Washington Post’s recent report that Trump believes the debunked claim that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election because that’s what Vladimir Putin told him. When asked if he was concerned about Putin influencing Trump, Johnson said he had “no doubt” of Russia’s 2016 election-meddling, but Raddatz eventually asked him “is President Trump guarding against that?”

“Listen, after 2016, we’re doing Putin’s work for him,” Johnson answered. “Democrats and the media, you’re carrying the water for this false Russia hoax. Look at the disruption. Look at how distracted we all are based on a completely false narrative of Trump campaign’s collusion with Russia.”

Johnson concluded by saying there are legitimate, unanswered questions about the FBI’s investigation on Trump and whether people with the DNC were working with people in Ukraine.

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]