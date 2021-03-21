Senator Roy Blunt (R- MO) said Sunday he’s “much more in agreement” with George W. Bush’s comments on the Capitol riots than GOP colleague Ron Johnson’s.

Johnson recently received serious criticism for saying he didn’t feel threatened on January 6th because “I knew those were people that love this country, that truly respect law enforcement, would never do anything to break a law.” He said he would’ve been concerned if it was Black Lives Matter or Antifa.

The former president said last week he was “disgusted” and “sick to my stomach” to see the mob storming the Capitol.

Chuck Todd asked Blunt, “Ron Johnson called the insurrectionists people that loved this country. Former President Bush called them hostile forces. What’s your view of this?”

“I’m much more in agreement with the George W. Bush view of this,” Blunt responded.

He said January 6th was “a terrible day for America” and “absolutely unacceptable.”

“All over the world people saw that, at what people around the world would see as the citadel for democracy… We need to understand that’s an underlying principle of what happened on January 6th that we don’t need to try to explain away or come up with alternative versions of. We all saw what happened. We know what happened. We know we can’t let that happen again.”

You can watch above, via NBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]