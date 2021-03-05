GOP Sen. Toomey Says Trump Can’t Be the Republican Nominee in 2024: He Cost Us the Senate and the White House

Senator Pat Toomey, one of the Republicans who voted to convict Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial, said Friday the former president cannot be the GOP nominee in 2024.

Even after the violent riots at the Capitol spurred on by Trump’s weeks of false election claims, some prominent Republicans have supported him for a 2024 run — even Republicans like Mitch McConnell and Brian Kemp who Trump attacked for not backing up his election fight.

Fox News’ Neil Cavuto asked Toomey Friday about his impeachment trial vote and whether he has any regrets.

“I did what I thought was right,” Toomey said. “Over time what Republicans will do is we’ll acknowledge and recognize, as most already do, that there were some tremendous accomplishments by the Trump administration during those four years, but in my view the behavior of the president after the election, culminating in January 6th, was completely unacceptable. And I think I did the right thing.”

Cavuto asked if he thinks Trump should run in 2024 and whether he would support him if he does.

“I don’t think he can be the nominee,” Toomey bluntly responded. “Look what happened. He won the election in 2016 and then we lost the House. And then he cost us the White House, which was a very winnable race. And then he cost us control of the Senate by what he did in Georgia. I think with that kind of track record, it’s not likely that he’ll be the nominee.”

Cavuto asked, “If he were, would you support him?”

“I don’t see that happening, Neil,” Toomey responded.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

