GOP Senator Confronted Over Objecting to Election Results Says ‘We’re Just So Ready to Move On’

Senator Roger Marshall (R- KS) was confronted by CNN’s Pamela Brown on Saturday over his vote to object to the 2020 election results.

Marshall joined Brown to talk about his efforts with other Republican doctors in Congress to encourage vaccinations with a PSA, an important step given the level of vaccine hesitancy among Republicans.

At one point Brown asked about CNN polling showing a majority of Republicans still believing the “big lie” about the 2020 election.

“You voted to toss out millions of votes in Arizona and Pennsylvania,” Brown said. “You also joined on to the Texas lawsuit attempting to throw out votes cast in four states. I’m curious, looking back do you have any regrets about your actions and any concern that they contributed to misinformation about the election?”

Marshall started by saying, “We’re just so ready to move on.”

“I made a decision based upon the facts that I knew at that point in time. I was concerned then, and I still am today that six states broke their own laws or their own constitution. But it’s time to move on, it’s time for this country to heal.”

Brown said in response, “It’s time to move on, and I see your point there, but also it’s also important to hold people, lawmakers accountable for their actions and this obviously was a decision that you had made.”

She questioned him again on “wanting to throw out millions of votes, advocating for millions of votes to be thrown out in several states.”

Marshall again defended his actions and said, “In my heart I did what I thought was the right thing.”

Brown continued pressing Marshall on this issue, asking what exactly he was basing his objections on when “there was no evidence of widespread fraud, as you well know, from both sides of the aisle people said that.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

