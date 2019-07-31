When Pete Buttigieg was on stage last night for CNN’s Democratic 2020 primary debate, he had a bit of a moment when he dismissed Republican labels for Democrats and said “they’re going to say we’re a bunch of crazy socialists” no matter what kind of agenda they actually embrace.

The next day, John Kennedy (R-LA) went ahead and appeared to fulfill the South Bend mayor’s prophecy.

The senator was asked for his debate reaction during an interview with Fox News, and he delivered his takeaway as “the lesser of two socialists is still a socialist.”

“I’m not impugning their integrity, but even from the less liberal candidates, I heard a job-killing, soul-crushing socialist agenda,” Kennedy said. “The only thing missing was the Cuban national anthem.”

Kennedy concluded that Americans “will have a stark choice in this election. It will be growth versus redistribution. It will be: do you believe in more freedom or more free stuff?”

Again, let’s have a look at what Mayor Pete said last night, shall we?

“It’s true that if we embrace a far-left agenda, They are going to say that we’re a bunch of crazy socialists. If we embrace a conservative agenda, you know what they’re gonna do? They’re going to say we’re a bunch of crazy socialists.”

UPDATE: President Donald Trump is a fan of Kennedy’s take, proven by his recent tweet quoting the very essence of what he said:

“The lesser of two Socialists is still a Socialist!” Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2019

