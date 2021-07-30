GOP Senator Rebuffs Repeated Attempts From CNN’s Ana Cabrera to Say if He’s Been Vaccinated

Rep. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) rebuffed attempts from CNN’s Ana Cabrera to get him to admit that he has received a Covid-19 vaccine.

The GOP lawmaker joined Cabrera on Friday after voting to proceed with the advancement of the latest one trillion dollar infrastructure package, saying that his commitment to the people of North Dakota outweighs any potential backlash from Donald Trump or members of his party.

Later in the interview, the two discussed the Covid-19 vaccine, Cramer maintaining that he thinks people should decide whether or not they want to receive the Covid-19 vaccine for themselve. The congressman then refused to admit whether or not he had taken the vaccine himself.

“The infectious disease experts, the people who have studied vaccines, developed vaccines, not just this one, but over decades in fact, like Dr. [Anthony] Fauci, say that there is nothing that should give people pause when it comes to safety and efficacy with this vaccine,” Cabrera said. “Both the mRNA as well as the J&J. Have you been vaccinated?”

“So, I made a promise to my good friend Lauren Fox that if I ever reveal my vaccination status, I will reveal it to her first, and I mean that sincerely,” Cramer responded.

Cabrera pointed out that Fox is her colleague, as they work together at CNN, adding, “Why don’t you tell us? What helps to be secret on this?”

Cramer claimed that vaccination status was a “healthcare privacy matter,” saying that he respected the people of North Dakota and understands anyone’s anxiety and distrust surrounding the vaccine.

“I would encourage people to talk to your doctors and get the best advice you can from him or her,” he added, prompting to Cabrera to ask if he has done his “homework.”

Cramer said that he did the research that applies to his own life but still encourages everyone to listen and talk to the experts.

“It sounds like you’ve gotten vaccinated, correct me if I’m wrong, but I appreciate you taking the time,” Cabrera said without any pushback from Cramer, who told her to stay tuned for Fox’s reporting.

Watch above, via CNN.

