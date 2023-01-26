GOP Senator Says ‘Not Even George Santos Would Make Up a Whopper Like That’ About Claim Republicans Want to Gut Medicare, Social Security

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) responded to President Joe Biden’s charge that Republicans want to cut social safety net programs such as Medicare and Social Security.

Biden delivered a speech in Virginia on Thursday where he said he would not agree to any Republican demands to scale back the programs.

The president and the Democratic-controlled Senate are headed for collision courses with the Republican-controlled House this year. Around early June, the U.S. is slated to default on its debt obligations unless Congress raises the debt limit. Separately, the federal government is only funded through the end of September, meaning Congress will need to pass a funding bill lest the government shut down.

House Republicans have indicated they intend to use their majority to force Democrats to agree to cut spending.

Some GOP members have called for “everything” to be on the table when it comes to cuts.

“We have no choice but to make hard decisions,” said Rep. Kevin Hern (R-OK), who leads a group of more than 160 Republicans who want to raise the retirement age for Social Security eligibility. “Everybody has to look at everything.”

Appearing on Thursday’s installment of The Story on Fox Host, Kennedy was asked by anchor Martha MacCallum for his reaction to Biden warning Republicans against cuts to the social safety net.

“One of the things he’s talking about there is a suggestion that Republicans want to pull back on Social Security or Medicare or Medicaid,” MacCallum said. “Quick thought on that if you could, sir.”

Kennedy answered by invoking Rep. George Santos (R-NY), who has been revealed to be a serial liar after his election to the House in November.

“Well, President Biden says my party – I – want to gut Social Security and Medicare and Medicaid,” Kennedy replied. “And that’s just not true. Not even George Santos would make up a whopper like that. And the president knows that.”

Kennedy did not address the calls among Hern and other House Republicans to cut the programs.

Watch above via Fox News.

