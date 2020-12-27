Senator Pat Toomey (R- PA) said on Fox News Sunday it’s past time for President Donald Trump to accept the outcome of the 2020 election.

The president has continued falsely insisting he won, after the many claims from his legal team have been rejected in court. There’s now some Republicans openly talking about objecting to the election results when Congress takes them up next week.

Mike Emanuel — filling in for Chris Wallace asked Toomey if he’s concerned Trump’s continued election attacks could hurt the Republican candidates in Georgia.

Toomey said that “the president should accept the outcome of the election.”

“He had every right to challenge these votes, he had every right to recounts and to litigate. He has done all of those things in my state of Pennsylvania,” the senator continued. “He’s drawn conservative Republican judges who’ve dismissed these cases for a lack of any credible evidence.”

He still expressed optimism about his party’s chances in Georgia, praising both Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.

A number of Republican senators have publicly acknowledged that Joe Biden won, and in recent days the president has attacked those senators, even Mitch McConnell.

You can watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

