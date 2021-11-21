GOP Senator Slams Build Back Better Act as ‘Hyperinflation Bomb That They’re Dropping on the Economy’

Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) slammed Democrats’ nearly $2 trillion social spending bill as “massive and reckless” on Sunday, and added that he is hopeful at least one Democrat will vote against it in the Senate.

“This is a massive and reckless tax and spending bill. It’s as if the Democrats are launching cash cannons of borrowed money across our country,” Daines said in a Fox News interview. “It is going to raise the debt by $800 billion dollars in the first five years…This is a hyperinflation bomb that they’re dropping on the economy.”

The bill passed the House on Friday with a 220-213 vote, with every Democrat except Rep. Jared Golden (D-ME) voting in favor.

Daines then expressed concerns about inflation, saying that “those who can afford it the least get impacted the most.”

Asked by anchor Jon Scott whether he sees the bill failing in the Senate, Daines said he thinks “there is a chance.”

“I can tell you every single Republican is opposed to it,” he later added. “We just need one Democrat — just one — to oppose it, and this bill dies in the Senate.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

