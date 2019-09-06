GOP Strategist Susan Del Percio Grosses Out Entirety of Morning Joe With Trump Defecation Metaphor

GOP strategist and MSNBC contributor Susan Del Percio ruined everyone’s coffee when she took a Joe Scarborough metaphor about President Donald Trump into the dark territory of Trump’s lower gastrointestinal tract.

On Friday morning’s edition of Morning Joe, Scarborough and company were chewing over the question of the moment, which is how the frick is it that Trump is still flogging his false claim that Alabama was in grave danger from Hurricane Dorian.

Scarborough said that because of Trump’s surprise victory in 2016, “there’s always this assumption that he’s got this magic, this voodoo, that we just understand the strange ways of Donald Trump, and that he is playing three-dimensional chess.”

“No, he’s not playing three-dimensional chess, these are the times that you realize he stares at the board, he picks up a pawn, put it in his mouth, and starts eating it,” Scarborough said, to laughter from the panel. “That’s where we are. All of this does not accrue to his benefit. As he digests all of the chess pieces, you realize when it hits his stomach, it’s bad news for him.”

“I’m trying to go along with this imagery but I don’t know how to advance it,” said a queasy Sam Stein.

Later in the segment, Del Percio found a way to advance the metaphor.

Discussing the potential political pain from Trump’s moves to divert funds from key states to his border wall project, she said “Just going back to Joe’s point about the chess pieces, I think Donald Trump will find it very hard to pass these chess pieces as the campaign continues if he keeps doing things like this.”

That imagery prompted a chorus of “Too early. Way way too early” from the grossed-out panel, as Scarborough wisely said, “Let’s just move beyond that.”

Watch the clip above, via MSNBC.

