Gov. Cuomo Assails the President in Furious Press Conference Rant: ‘Donald Trump Caused the Covid Outbreak in New York’

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) accused President Donald Trump of being personally responsible for the coronavirus outbreak that devastated his state throughout the pandemic.

During a news conference on Tuesday, Cuomo railed against the lack of federal action and tore into Trump for what he deemed a “ludicrous” threat to cut funding to cities that don’t crack down more on violent protests the country has seen lately. He went on to say Trump is “actively trying to kill New York City,” and slammed the president over a multitude of policy and funding issues.

“Donald Trump caused the Covid outbreak in New York,” Cuomo declared. Cuomo made his argument by saying Trump repeatedly railed against the “China virus,” but failed to stop the European strain of the coronavirus from coming to America and spreading throughout the country.

To that point, Cuomo slammed Trump for waiting until mid-March to ban European travelers to the U.S., calling it “too little, too late.” As he continued to blame Trump, “his incompetent CDC, and his incompetent NIH,” the governor then mocked the Department of Homeland Security for not doing more to halt the virus.

“Why didn’t you stop the virus?” Cuomo asked. “The virus killed many more Americans than anything you were worried about on the southern border. This nation loses more people per day to Covid then any nation on the globe.”

Watch above (start at 30:00), via CNBC.

