Gov. Andrew Cuomo flashed the New York Daily News front page during his press briefing on Tuesday, showing an image of homeless people sleeping on public transportation amid the pandemic, and called it “disgusting” and “disrespectful to essential workers.”

“Public transportation is vital for them,” Cuomo said of nurses, doctors, and other essential workers who commute daily. “Well, then make sure public transportation is safe and disinfected.”

The governor did not seem too concerned with why homeless populations were flocking to subways looking for housing, nor did he suggest a safer alternative, despite the fact that stay-at-home orders are still in place while several shelters are experiencing outbreaks.

“That is disgusting what’s happening on those subway cars,” Cuomo added. “It is disrespectful to the essential workers who need to ride the subway system… They deserve better and they will have better.”

Cuomo did later note that it wasn’t safe for homeless people to stay on trains either, especially without masks or any form of protection from the virus.

“You have this whole outbreak. We are concerned about homeless people so we let them stay on the trains without protection in this epidemic of the Covid virus?” Cuomo asked. “We have to do better than that and we will. We’ll learn from this and we’ll be better than this. We are New York tough.”

Watch above, via CNN.

