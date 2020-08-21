Gov. Cuomo Calls Trump’s Mail-In Voting Attacks a ‘Set Up’: The President is ‘Anticipating Losing’

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) condemned President Donald Trump’s attempts to sow distrust in mail-in voting ahead of the 2020 presidential election, calling those efforts a “set up.”

In an appearance on the Today show, Cuomo addressed Joe Biden’s speech on the final night of the Democratic Convention and New York’s efforts to reopen schools safely during the coronavirus pandemic.

Today anchor Craig Melvin asked Cuomo about his move to expand mail-in voting in New York — and Trump’s attacks on the practice — amid fears that the pandemic could make doing so in person fraught come November.

“I think this is a set up,” Cuomo replied. “I think the president is frankly anticipating losing on election day. and then we’re going to hear him say, ‘oh, there was fraud in the election.’ The president is very good at always establishing a conspiracy. I think that’s the conspiracy he’s setting.”

“We do things through the mail in this country,” the Democratic governor continued. “We pay bills through the mail. We operate through the mail. I think mail-in voting makes tremendous sense, especially now. I don’t want people on lines on election day when we’ve fought so hard to get this virus under control.”

As part of New York’s expansion of mail-in voting, a fear or risk of Covid-19 is now an acceptable reason to request an absentee ballot. Applications for absentee ballots can be requested immediately, and will be counted so long as they are postmarked on or before election day, or received by the Board of Elections without a postmark on the day after the election.

Trump, who votes by absentee ballot himself, has railed against the concept of mass mail-in voting, claiming without evidence that such a practice would lead to widespread fraud.

Watch above, via NBC.

