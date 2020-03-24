New York Governor Andrew Cuomo expressed his frustration towards FEMA’s coronavirus response during a press conference on Tuesday and said 400 ventilators were not nearly enough to help his state amid the global pandemic.

“FEMA is sending us 400 ventilators. That was on the news this morning. ‘We are sending 400 ventilators to New York.’ 400 ventilators? I need 30,000 ventilators. You want a pat on the back for sending 400 ventilators!? What are we going to do with 400 ventilators when we need 30,000 ventilators!?” Cuomo barked on Tuesday.

“You’re missing the magnitude of the problem, and the problem is defined by the magnitude … Number of positive cases, state of New York, 25,675.”

“Am I strong in my language vis-a-vis the federal government? Yes, I am. But, what happens at the end of the day? What does it all mean? … What it all means it what we said it all means the first day this started, the first day I went before the people of New York State and said, ‘I’m going to tell you the truth, I’m going to tell you the facts the way I know it,'” Cuomo said later.

Later in the press conference, a reporter pointed out, “I notice you didn’t mention President Trump by name today. You mentioned the federal government, you mentioned Secretary Azar… they say they’ve got their own supply chain.”

“People say, people say, people say, politicians say. Yeah, I look at actions, not words. They’re doing the supplies? Here’s my question, ‘where are they?’ Where are the ventilators? Where are the gowns? Where’s the PPEs? Where are the masks? Where are they? Where are they, if they’re doing it?” Cuomo responded.

“FEMA says ‘we’re sending 400 ventilators.’ Really? What am I going to do with 400 ventilators when I need 30,000?” He repeated. “You pick the 26,000 people (sic) who are going to die because you only sent 400 ventilators.”

Watch above, via CNN.

