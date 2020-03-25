Gov. Cuomo Hits the Senate Stimulus Bill: ‘I’m Telling You These Numbers Don’t Work’

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the Senate’s $2 trillion stimulus bill would be “terrible” for his state at a coronavirus press conference on Wednesday.

“The Senate is also considering a $2 trillion bill which is, quote-on-quote, relief for businesses, individuals, and governments. It would really be terrible for the state of New York,” Cuomo told reporters in Albany.

“The $2 trillion bill, what does it mean for New York state government, it means $3.8 billion. $3.8 billion sounds like a lot of money… but we’re looking at a shortfall, revenue shortfall of 9, 10, 15 billion dollars,” Cuomo said.

“Response to this virus has probably already cost us $1 billion, it will probably cost us several billion dollars when we’re done.”

“New York City only gets $1.3 billion from this package. That is a drop in the bucket as to need,” Cuomo added. “I spoke to our House delegation, congressional delegation, this morning, I said to them, ‘This doesn’t do it,’”

“I understand the Senate theory and the republican theory, but we need the House to make adjustments. In the House bill that went over, New York state got $17 billion. In the Senate bill, we get $3.8 billion.”

While insisting that New York state is “frugal” and “efficient,” Cuomo told reporters, “I’m telling you, these numbers don’t work.”

