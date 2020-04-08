New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said that he would allow all New Yorkers to vote via absentee ballot in the June 23rd primaries during his coronavirus press conference on Wednesday.

“On voting, I’ve seen lines of people on television voting in other states — this is totally nonsensical,” Cuomo told reporters in Albany, referencing Wisconsin’s primary election, which took place on Tuesday.

“God bless them for having such diligence for their civic duty, that they would go stand on a line to vote, but people shouldn’t have to make that choice.”

“And we are, by executive order, all New Yorkers can vote absentee June 23rd primaries coming up,” he added before thanking those helping his state during the pandemic.

Wisconsin’s primary elections proceeded on Tuesday without guaranteed absentee voting, despite requests for social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Many expressed their disapproval with how the state handled voting during the pandemic, including the New York Times’ Nick Corasaniti:

I just spoke to a healthcare worker from Milwaukee, 34, who is 17 weeks pregnant, and has coronavirus. She requested an absentee ballot a week ago. It never came. She can’t go out in public without putting others in danger. Now, she can’t vote. https://t.co/zMmN2CmbF2 — Nick Corasaniti (@NYTnickc) April 7, 2020

Because absentee voting was particularly difficult in Wisconsin, Cuomo’s executive order is quite the relief for New Yorkers looking for protection as they perform their civic duties.

via MSNBC.

