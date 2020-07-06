New York Governor Andrew Cuomo tore into President Donald Trump for continuously downplaying the coronavirus after more than 130,000 Americans have died from it.

In his latest press conference on New York’s pandemic response, Cuomo stressed the importance of coronavirus testing while warning of the setbacks that would happen if a second wave forces states to put their economies back under lockdown. After that, Cuomo turned to Trump and said “Mr. President, don’t be a co-conspirator of Covid.”

“Do one simple thing: acknowledge to the American people that Covid exists. It is a major problem. It’s going to continue until we admit it and each of us stands up to do our part,” Cuomo said. “If he does not acknowledge that, then he is facilitating the virus. He is enabling the virus.”

After further condemning Trump for downplaying the virus and refusing to wear a mask in public, Cuomo was asked about Trump’s claim on the 4th of July that 99 percent of coronavirus cases in the U.S. are “totally harmless.” The governor mocked Food and Drug Administration Chief Stephen Hahn over his inability to back up Trump in multiple interviews, and then Cuomo rounded on Trump himself.

“He makes up facts. He makes up science. He wants to deny the Covid virus. He has from day one,” Cuomo said. “He said all those things. None of them were true, and now we have a problem in 38 states, because some people believed him…All the health officials say wear the mask. He won’t wear a mask because he doesn’t want to admit that there is a Covid virus.”

Watch above.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]