New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo ripped President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus by making multiple comparisons to Hurricane Katrina.

Cuomo joined Morning Joe on Wednesday to address the government’s effort to tackle the growing cases of the virus throughout the state, and he also called for more testing and “real actions” to be undertaken. As Cuomo compared America’s large-scale testing numbers to those of other countries, he eventually arrived at his view that state governments can’t expect much help from the federal government on this issue.

“So what I would say — what I have been saying to other governors — is you’re on your own. Let the states take action because when they do the retrospective here, I think this is going to be the public health version of Hurricane Katrina. The federal government has just fallen down on the job, so let the states do it.”

Cuomo likened the coronavirus to Katrina again later on when he said “we knew this was coming” months ago, yet the government has not been able to muster the testing capacity to deal with it after all this time.

“The HHS secretary says yesterday 5,000 tests to date. South Korea, 15,000 tests a day. China, 200,000 tests a day. That’s how you stayed ahead of this thing. That’s how they turned the curve. We’re nowhere near that! It reminds me of Hurricane Katrina, just a failed federal response and failed federal mobilization. They underestimated the challenge.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

