Gov. Cuomo Warns Against ‘Epiphany’ Reopening of Country: We Can’t Just ‘Flick a Switch’

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that there would be no instant end to the coronavirus pandemic during his press briefing on Monday, and warned his viewers not to expect any headlines stating “hallelujah, it is over.”

“When is it over? And it’s a difficult conversation because people want it to be over so badly, right? I want the fear to stop, I want the anxiety to stop,” Cuomo said. “I don’t want to have to worry about my brother anymore, I don’t want to have to worry about my daughters, I don’t want to have to worry about my mother. I want it over. I want to get out of the house. I want to get back to normalcy. I’ve been living in this weird, disorienting, frightening place.”

“It’s not going to be we flick a switch and everybody comes out of their house and gets in their car and waves and hugs each other, and the economy all starts up. I would love to say that’s going to happen,” he warned. “It is not going to happen that way. It can’t happen that way.”

Cuomo then clarified that this could happen in smaller communities that have been hit less aggressively than New York, but that it is not “going to happen here.”

“Is it going to happen in any community that has a significant issue? No,” the governor added. “There is going to be no epiphany. There is going to be no morning where the headline says ‘hallelujah, it is over.’

“There will be points of resolution. There’ll be points we can say we accomplished something. We should feel better. We should feel more calm. We should feel more relaxed, and it will be incremental,” he said, encouraging some hope.

Cuomo then claimed that “we are controlling the spread” and told viewers to “feel good about that,” adding, “the worst is over.”

He clarified, however, that this pandemic would not be over for another “12 months to 18 months,” when we have a vaccine, urging his viewers to “calibrate our expectations.”

Watch above, via CNN.

