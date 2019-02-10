Gov. Ralph Northam Tells CBS He’s ‘Not Going Anywhere’: Virginia ‘Needs Someone That Can Heal’

Embattled Virginia Governor and moonwalking expert Ralph Northam says he’s “not going anywhere” because the people of his state need “someone that can heal.”

On Face the Nation on Sunday, host of CBS This Morning Gayle King was on to preview her interview, airing Monday, with the governor. In the clip, King asked Northam why he still thinks he deserves the job “when so many people are calling for you to step down?”

“Virginia needs someone that can heal,” Northam said. “There’s no better person to do that than a doctor. Virginia also needs someone who is strong, who has empathy, who has courage and who has a moral compass. And that’s why I’m not going anywhere.”

Northam has admitted to wearing blackface while impersonating Michael Jackson at a 1984 dance contest, but has denied that he was in a yearbook photograph depicting a man in blackface sharing a beer with a hooded klansman.

Since the controversy erupted, Northam has resisted near-universal calls for his resignation, A recent poll showed that while Virginians are evenly split over whether he should resign, black voters in the state overwhelmingly want him to remain governor.

