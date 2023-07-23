‘Governor DeSantis Started This Fire!’ Chris Christie Trashes DeSantis ‘I Didn’t Do It’ Response to Florida’s ‘Benefits’ of Slavery Curriculum

Media commentator and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie slammed GOP primary rival Gov. Ron DeSantis over trying to distance himself from his state’s plan to teach about the “personal benefit” gained from being a slave as part of African American History in public schools.

On Sunday’s Face the Nation, host Margaret Brennan played a clip of DeSantis being asked by reporters about the shocking addition to the new curriculum, which the Department of Education voted to approve on Wednesday.

Brennan asked Christie about the major controversy and how it “reflects” on the Republican party, of which he’s a member, former governor, and candidate. He began by going after DeSantis’s answers directly.

“First of all, ‘I didn’t do it and I’m not involved in it’ are not the words of leadership,” he said, quoting from the presser.

“You know, look, Governor DeSantis started this fire with the bill that he signed, and now he doesn’t want to take responsibility for whatever is done in the aftermath of it,” said Christie. “And from listening and watching his comments, he’s obviously uncomfortable.”

He went on, saying that there are many issues facing the country but politics is focusing on these “smaller issues” instead.

“We have enormous issues to deal with in this country and around the world, and we’re spending time, and I don’t blame you for asking, but we’re spending time on this as the first question to a presidential candidate on a Sunday morning,” he said.

He then circled back to blaming his 2024 opponent’s leadership some more.

“You know, the fact is that Gov. DeSantis starts these things for political advantage. He tries to take political advantage of them, and then he says, ‘I don’t know, I didn’t do it. I wasn’t involved,'” said Christie as Brennan agreed. “I mean, that’s that’s not leadership, Margaret.”

After Brennan asked him to clarify what he meant by “smaller issue” in the context of racial division, and he said he was referring specifically to “micromanaging” school curricula, he went back to DeSantis again, echoing many in the press who claim DeSantis is farther right and therefore worse than Donald Trump.

“He only started to focus on this when he decided he wanted to run for president and tried to get to the right of Donald Trump,” he said. “And so I think people see this as politically manipulative.”

