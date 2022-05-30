Grandfather of Uvalde Shooting Victim: We Are Not a Nation Under God Anymore, ‘We’re Under Guns’

The grandfather of one of the victims in last week’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, remarked that the United States is “not a nation under God,” rather a nation “under guns.”

NBC’s Sam Brock spoke with Victor Cabrales, the grandfather of Eliahna Torres, who was 10 years old when she was killed in the shooting committed by alleged gunman Salvador Ramos that took the life of 18 other children and two adults.

The interview, which aired on MSNBC on Monday, followed President Joe Biden visiting the victims’ families in Uvalde on Sunday.

“Well, I was, you know, like I hear [Biden] say we are one nation under God, and really we ain’t no more,” he said. “We’re under guns.”

“He has power to change it, and he can do it. He can,” said Torres’ aunt, Laura Cabrales. “And it needs to change because how many more lives are going to be taken? And another family’s going lose their child or their niece, their cousins.”

“Two weeks ago we were playing here — playing here,” he said, adding “I bought her a new glove. She never had a chance to play in a game.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com