Greg Gutfeld Accuses Biden of Willingness to ‘Abort a Kid Up Until Times Tables’ After Mention of President’s Catholic Faith

Greg Gutfeld took a jab at President Joe Biden on Fox News’s The Five Monday after co-host Dana Perino mentioned Biden’s Catholic faith. Perino brought up Biden’s religion at the end of a conversation about Hunter Biden fathering a child with a former stripper and asking the court to lower his child support payments.

Jesse Watters argued Hunter should have at least “paid the woman off, like most of these politicians and he won’t even do that.”

“At least I mean she had. Yeah. Donald Trump. He slept with the porn stars, but he paid them,” jested Gutfeld.

“And I think. Can I just mention one other thing and look, this reporter. This isn’t a knock on the reporter, but at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, there’s this Washington Post reporter and he got honored for his job. He does a good job. But what they awarded him for was about ‘How Joe Biden’s Catholic faith shapes the way he approaches his job,” added Perino.

“Yeah,” agreed Gutfeld.

“I mean, what because we’ve brought this up and nobody wants to talk about it,” added Perino, appearing to argue that Hunter Biden’s exploits should spark a conversation about President Biden’s failings as a Catholic.

“And this is a president who will abort a kid up until times tables,” Gutfeld jumped in, repeating and taking further a widely debunked claim that Democrats want to “abort” living children.

“Right,” agreed Watters.

“You know, it’s like–” Gutfeld continued as Watters interrupted.

“And make the taxpayers pay for it,” Watters said as some of his co-hosts agreed. Watters quickly moved on to the next segment.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com