Geraldo Rivera Explodes on Greg Gutfeld After He Claims ‘If You Vote for Terry McAuliffe You’re Voting for Rape’

Fox News’ The Five got heated Tuesday over the Virginia governor’s race and a sexual assault case at a Loudon County school.

A teen suspect was found guilty of sexually assaulting another student in the girls’ room at Stone Bridge High School. Per the Washington Post:

The teenager, now 15, is also charged with the sexual assault of another student that occurred months later at a different Loudoun school. Loudoun County juvenile court Chief Judge Pamela L. Brooks said she would wait to sentence the teen until that case is decided in November. The judge’s finding is the juvenile court equivalent of a guilty verdict in other courts.

Jesse Watters started out the segment Tuesday covering the case and saying, “Students in Loudon County staging a walkout today over an alleged sexual assault that the school board is being accused of covering up, after a judge found a boy who was reportedly wearing a skirt guilty of sexually assaulting a girl in the girl’s bathroom.”

They slammed Terry McAuliffe over his recent comments about schools in the state, and Greg Gutfeld in particular went off and said the lack of coverage of this case is “an indictment of the corporate press”:

Why is nobody talking about this crime? Now we know that it’s true. The rapist has pled guilty. And no one would have known about this if it wasn’t for the dad of the victim being arrested and humiliated and called a domestic terrorist by the school board!… They covered this thing up for the sake of an election!

The other reason it may have been covered up, he added, was that “there was some sympathy towards the suspect and some antipathy towards the victim.”

“But if you vote for Terry McAuliffe, you’re voting for the same corrupt system that condoned a rape because the suspect may have worn a skirt. Who knows? But if you vote for Terry McAuliffe, you’re voting for rape!”

Geraldo Rivera laughed in astonishment and said, “That is the most outrageous thing.”

“That father scared the hell out of me,” he continued.

“What would you do, Geraldo, if it was one of your family members?” Gutfeld asked. “You would kill them!”

“I’m merely telling you as a consumer of news that dad was way over the top,” Rivera responded.

“How can you not be over the top?! Your kid got raped!” Gutfeld cried.

“I agree that it is outrageous the crime that was committed,” Rivera said. “I think it’s horrifying. I also think that it’s way way [an] exception to the rule as these kids struggle with gender identity… A guy wearing a skirt is not the definition of all these kids struggling.”

“I’m the father of a 16-year-old…” he started to say.

“You should be pissed!” Gutfeld exclaimed.

“I see these other children as they go through these various changes. We’re in the midst of something,” Rivera continued.

“You get more angry over people who don’t get the frickin’ vaccine than you are over a rapist!” Gutfeld shot back.

“That’s total bullcrap,” Rivera said.

He even asked Gutfeld, “Would you care about this rape if that guy didn’t have a skirt on? Would you?!”

“I did!” Gutfeld said. “I said that when I started, you didn’t hear me! I said forget about the skirt! I said that!”

You can watch the full segment above, via Fox News.

