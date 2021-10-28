Greg Gutfeld Says the 1990s ‘Had Good Drugs,’ and Larry Kudlow Replies, ‘I Sampled a Few of Them’

Fox Business Network host and Larry Kudlow joined the motley crew of Gutfeld! on Wednesday and recalled the time he “went literally stark-raving mad” in the mid-1990s.

During a discussion about whether men or women are more emotional, host Greg Gutfeld asked Kudlow, “Larry, in your experience, who’s more emotional: you or your wife?”

“Oh without question I am,” replied Kudlow.

“Really?” said Gutfeld, who seemed surprised at the response.

“I mean, a little more than 25 years ago I went literally stark-raving mad,” Kudlow recalled with a smile, alluding to his substance abuse issues in the 1990s. “Just off the charts. And she was very calm and instructed me and showed the path to get out.”

“That was when they had good drugs back then,” said Gutfeld.

“Yeah, well I sampled a few of them,” said Kudlow, laughing, drawing yuks from Gutfeld and the panelists.

“Not really just a few,” said Gutfeld.

“Men are very sensitive,” said Kudlow, who earlier in the show had defended billionaires. “We’re very sensitive, particularly billionaire men.”

In the mid-1990s, Kudlow left his job at Bear Stearns and entered a 12-step program in order to address his cocaine and alcohol addictions. “I went into drug rehab,” he explained to The New York Times in 1994. “I had an alcohol and substance abuse problem that needed to be taken care of.”

Kudlow held prominent positions in two Republican administrations. During the 1980s, he served in Ronald Reagan’s Office of Management and Budget. He also served as Director of the National Economic Council under Donald Trump.

Kudlow, who is Jewish, converted to Catholicism in the 1990s. “One of the things that attracted me to it is that I really like the traditions, the formality of it,” he told Crisis Magazine, a Catholic publication back in 2000. “It seems to me that in the early days, the Church had a lot of rituals, and I like that. That appealed to me enormously.”

Watch above via Fox News.

