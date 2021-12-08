Jessica Tarlov’s fellow cohosts of The Five threw her a surprise baby shower Wednesday, where Greg Gutfeld gave him a framed, autographed photo of himself.

“I want that right next to the crib,” he insisted. “That has to be next to the crib at all times.”

“We have great wallpaper,” said Tarlov, who is expecting her first child next week. “But then two walls that are just painted, and now I know what will be going on the wall.”

Gutfeld also gave the expecting mom a stuffed animal to give to her baby, though he didn’t seem sure of the species. “It’s a lemur or a sloth,” he explained. (It looked more like a sloth.)

The framed photo was far from the most… interesting gift. That distinction belonged to one of Jesse Watters’ presents: a book titled MAGA Kids: What is MAGA?

Watters also gave Tarlov books titled, The Little Republican and Sophie Votes Republican.

The show played a montage of well-wishes from various Fox News personalities giving Tarlov parenting advice.

Some select tips:

Steve Doocy: “Wine.”

Brian Kilmeade: “If you have to name an ‘uncle’ on The Five, please don’t make it Greg.”

Tucker Carlson: “And remember, they don’t listen to a word you say. They just watch you really carefully, so good luck.”

Will Cain: “Be a benevolent dictator. You are in charge.”

John Roberts: “Teach them about the value of conversation, particularly with family.”

Kennedy: “Beer brings in your milk, especially Guinness. ”

Neil Cavuto: “Nothing beats that first look into your baby’s eyes when you see the magic of life and the first tax deduction.”

Watch above via Fox News.

