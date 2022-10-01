Greg Gutfeld Blames ‘Hurricane Gutfeld’ For Trevor Noah’s ‘Daily Show’ Departure: ‘What a Mess I’ve Left Behind’

During Greg Gutfeld’s opening monologue for Gutfeld!, the Fox News host took credit for various hosts leaving or being moved from their evening duties, including Trevor Noah.

The comedian announced this week that he is leaving The Daily Show after seven years to focus on standup comedy.

“I want to send our thoughts to those who are currently suffering,” Gutfeld said with a graphic of Trevor Noah appearing next to him.

Gutfeld joked Noah was a victim of “Hurricane Gutfeld.”

“Not him. I’m talking about people experiencing the wrath of Hurricane Ian, not Hurricane Gutfeld, though what a mess I’ve left behind,” he joked.

Gutfeld wondered aloud if he was “taunting” karma with his knock at Noah and others, as graphics of Brian Williams, Don Lemon, Samantha Bee, and James Corden joined Noah.

“I’m taunting karma, aren’t I? I’ve been fired many times,” he said. “You’ve got Brian Williams, you’ve got Don Lemon, and you’ve got James Corden, Samantha Bee, and now Trevor. I’d say Seth Meyers is next, but I really like her work. She’s a keeper.”

Williams hosted his last episode of MSNBC’s The 11th Hour in December, while Lemon is moving to mornings for CNN. As for Gutfeld’s fellow comedic late night hosts Corden and Bee, the former announced this year is leaving The Late Late Show in 2023, and Bee’s late night show came to an end in July.

Getting serious, Gutfeld did say “our hearts are with” those suffering from Hurricane Ian’s destruction.

Gutfeld’s comedic show has been a juggernaut in the ratings for Fox News, regularly bringing in over two million viewers, at times topping other late-night hosts like Stephen Colbert, though Colbert and others in the declining late night genre air later than Gutfeld.

Gutfeld! is not Greg Gutfeld’s first foray into late night. Before his duties on that show, he hosted the comedic Red Eye for Fox News, an offbeat and edgy panel discussion show that aired at 3:00 AM on the East Coast.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com