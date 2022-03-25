Greg Gutfeld Cites ‘Butterfly Effect’ to Explain How Hunter Biden’s Laptop Could Lead to Global ‘Famine’

Greg Gutfeld cited the 2004 sci-fi film The Butterfly Effect to explain how a laptop formerly owned by Hunter Biden will lead to worldwide starvation on Friday.

In Brussels, President Joe Biden warned of global shortages of food a day before, citing sanctions on Russia and the war in Ukraine.

“We did talk about food shortages,” the president said. “And it’s going to be real. The price of these sanctions is not just imposed upon Russia, it’s imposed upon an awful lot of countries as well, including European countries and our country as well.”

On The Five, Gutfeld explained – using chaos theory’s butterfly effect – that if global starvation happens, it will have originated with Hunter Biden leaving a laptop at a computer repair shop in Delaware in 2019, as the New York Post reported.

The Post’s reporting, some of which was recently verified by the New York Times, was censored on social media when it was first published.

Per Gutfeld, acts of censorship in October and November of 2020 led to a Biden victory over former President Donald Trump.

That victory, he opined, led to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and will ultimately result in worldwide calorie deficits.

Panelist Jessica Tarlov was discussing the predicted coming food shortages, when Gutfeld cut in, and stated, “This is a consequence of the laptop cover up.”

“Jessica, do you like Ashton Kutcher?” he asked. “Did you enjoy the movie The Butterfly Effect?”

In the film, the main character is able to go back and alter events in the past. His actions prove how one minor change can affect so much.

“Let’s do the butterfly here using the laptop, ” he said. “Number one, the New York Post publishes the laptop story and then tech and media and the Democrats collude together to bury it.”

Gutfeld said that due to the story’s suppression, voters went to the polls without knowing about Joe Biden’s alleged knowledge of his son’s business dealings. He continued,

So, instead of losing the election, which we would have if that was public, he wins the election, thanks to cabal. And then the unpredictable force of Trump is missing. And then if we have Obama Part III: the Cocoon Edition. Then [Vladimir] Putin sees that opening, uses the U.S./Ukraine agreement, re: NATO on Nov. 10 to invade.

“Famine!” he declared. “That’s the butterfly effect. It goes all the way back to the laptop coverup.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

