Greg Gutfeld asked why supporters of President Donald Trump were “freaking out” about reporting on John Bolton’s upcoming book, arguing it actually “vindicates Trump.”

The Fox host explained that Bolton’s reported claims about his conversations with Trump prove simply that the president cares deeply about corruption in Ukraine — and withheld aid from the country in an effort to weed that corruption out.

The New York Times reported Sunday night that in the manuscript of the former national security adviser’s upcoming book, he claims Trump told him that the withheld military aid was tied to “investigations into Democrats,” including Joe Biden and his family.

“The timing” of the reporting, Gutfeld said on The Five, shows the leak was intended to “nail the president.”

“But the thing I don’t understand is, nobody’s actually seen the actual quote,” Gutfeld added.

“Because I think it could actually defend the president,” Fox News anchor Dana Perino suggested.

“People are freaking out on the right about this, and I’m going, like, it vindicates Trump, because he’s telling everybody what Trump really thought, which was that Ukraine was corrupt!” Gutfeld said.

If Bolton’s testimony does indeed vindicate Trump, it’s hard to see why Trump is seeking to stop it.

“It’s nothing,” Gutfeld added. “But the bottom line is: nobody knows what it is.”

Trump’s defenders have sought to defend the president against allegations that he wanted Ukraine to investigate the Bidens in order to benefit him politically by instead dubiously insisting that Trump was motivated by an earnest concern about official corruption in Ukraine.

